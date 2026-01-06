Ukrainian drones kill three Russian civilians near Belgorod and in the Volga city of Tver

A drone killed a Russian civilian in the city of Tver on the Volga River after hitting an apartment building. Two others are in hospital, said Vitaly Korolev, acting governor of the Tver region.

“In Tver, as a result of repelling a drone attack, a fragment of a drone hit the windows of an apartment on the ninth floor of an apartment building. One person died. Residents of neighboring apartments were quickly evacuated and are receiving the necessary assistance,“ Korolev said. He added that he had responded to the scene of the incident.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has extinguished the fire. Korolev reported that two wounded people were hospitalized.

Two men were killed in drone attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Graivoronsky and Borisov districts of the Belgorod region, according to the Telegram channel of the regional operational group.

According to local authorities, a man was killed in a drone attack in the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya in the Graivoronsky district. He died of his injuries at the scene before the ambulance team arrived. In the village of Belyanka in the Shebekinsky district, a drone attacked a private home. A civilian died at the scene.

Earlier, two people, including a 17-year-old, were also injured in the Graivoronsky and Borisov districts of the Belgorod region.