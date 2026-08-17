Airborne threat! Drone shot down over Latvia entered from Belarus

The drone shot down by NATO fighter jets over Latvia last week entered the country's airspace from neighboring Belarus. This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis, quoted by DPA.

He added that the origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle has not yet been clarified.

On Friday, Italian "Eurofighter" fighters shot down the drone over the Balvi region in the northeastern part of the country, about 20 kilometers from the city of the same name. Latvian military personnel searched the crash site and safely removed the hazardous debris.

Melnis said parts of the drone were still being examined by experts.

According to the military, the drone entered Latvian airspace as a result of Russian jamming of its signals. This has led to speculation that it may be a Ukrainian drone that has strayed from its course.

Latvia borders Russia to the east. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Baltic state has recorded several drone-related incidents. Stray drones have repeatedly entered Latvian airspace and crashed after being diverted from their targets in northwestern Russia.

In early June, NATO fighter jets shot down a stray drone over Latvia.

Melnis stressed that drones entering Latvian territory would continue to be shot down to ensure the safety of residents and their property, noting that the risk of new incidents remained.

"Ukraine is defending itself and continues to attack Russian territory with drones, while Russia is taking retaliatory measures," the defense minister said.