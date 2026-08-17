Tehran: Lie after lie! Americans cannot negotiate secretly with the Revolutionary Guard

The information that the United States held direct negotiations with the Revolutionary Guard is "completely fabricated", said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

He stressed that the story was fabricated in order to create division among the Iranian leadership.

"These six months have clearly shown that the cohesion and coherence between the competent structures in the Islamic Republic of Iran on matters of peace and war are unprecedented," Baghaei was categorical.

He made his statement after it was reported that the United States, which was not sure who had the final say in decision-making in Iran, had established contact with the Revolutionary Guard through Nechirvan Barzani - the president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.