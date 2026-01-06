Hegseth: It seems that the Russian air defense did not react very well in Caracas...

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that approximately 200 US soldiers were in the center of Caracas during the US operation to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Hegseth, “nearly 200 prominent Americans went to the center of Caracas“ to “capture the man indicted by the United States and wanted by the American judicial system“.

The minister reiterated that there were no casualties among the US military.

“It seems that these Russian air defense systems did not work all that well, did they?“, Hegseth also said, speaking to shipyard workers in Virginia.