Trump cannot cut research funding, court rules

A US federal appeals court has ruled that the administration of US President Donald Trump cannot sharply cut federal funding in the form of grants provided by the National Institutes of Health to universities engaged in scientific and medical research, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

A three-judge panel of the First US Court of Appeals based in Boston upheld a court injunction won in a lower court by the attorneys general of 22 states governed by Democrats, as well as by medical associations and universities.

The cuts were part of a series of measures taken by the Republican president's administration last year aimed at reducing federal spending on large universities. As a result, grants to many institutions were frozen or canceled.