Delyan Dobrev: Trump liberated Venezuela! Maduro-free elections will return democracy to the country

I see how everyone has "lowered" on the topic of Venezuela...

I have no hesitation! From a bus driver, Maduro turned into a dictator who brought rich Venezuela to a beggar's hut. Hyperinflation, poverty, economic collapse, nearly 1/3 of Venezuelans have been driven out of their country, international isolation... Maduro was friends only with other dictators, a patron of cartels and drug trafficking.

This was posted on his Facebook page by GERB MP Delyan Dobrev. Here is more from his commentary on the #1 international topic at the moment:

Trump liberated Venezuela! Investments by American mining companies will create jobs, raise wages, and bring revenue to the budget for pensions and healthcare. Elections free from Maduro will return democracy to the country.

Bravo to Trump!

Congratulations to the Venezuelan people!

There are more dictators! I keep my fingers crossed that they too will suffer the same fate!