The Times has identified four ways for the US to annex Greenland

The Trump administration could achieve the annexation of Greenland in four ways, writes the British newspaper The Times.

As the newspaper points out, the first option involves invading and occupying the island.

The second option is coercion – Trump could offer to buy Greenland from Denmark and promise the local population large investments in the island's economy.

The Times points to the Free Association Agreement as a third possible scenario.

Currently, the United States has similar agreements with small Pacific states – Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. According to the agreements, the United States guarantees financial support to these countries, and they, in turn, delegate defense issues to Washington, while maintaining their internal self-government.

A fourth option is to maintain Greenland's status as a Danish territory, while simultaneously increasing the US military presence on the island, concluding commercial deals with American mineral exploration companies, and appointing American officials as advisors to members of the local government.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. During his first term, he proposed purchasing Greenland, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence in annexing it, threatening Copenhagen with trade tariffs if it refused. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejects these claims, emphasizing that the island is part of the kingdom.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO obligations, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States pledged to defend the island from possible aggression.