Starmer: Britain and France will establish military bases throughout Ukraine

After the ceasefire in Ukraine, Britain and France plan to build military bases there, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.

On Tuesday, January 6, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” was held in Paris. After the talks, the coalition leaders signed a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

“And so I can say that after the ceasefire, Britain and France will establish military centers throughout Ukraine“, he said.

In addition, the two countries will build secure facilities for the storage of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine, the British prime minister specified.

Starmer announced at a press conference that Britain, France and coalition partners have agreed to participate in the monitoring and verification of the US-led ceasefire. In addition, the countries will support long-term arms supplies to Ukraine and will work to make commitments to support Ukraine “in the event of a future armed attack by Russia“.

Reuters reported earlier that after representatives of Ukraine, Europe and the United States agree on the details, the Russian side will be presented with a draft security guarantee. Bloomberg stressed that Kiev's European partners will demand Russia's participation in negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine after discussions with the United States on this topic are concluded.