Venezuelan authorities have declared seven days of mourning for the military and civilian victims of the US operation to capture the country's President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

“We have officially declared seven days of national mourning for the martyrs who gave their lives with selfless sacrifice in defense of our sacred homeland during the criminal military attack carried out by the government of the United States on January 3, 2026“, said the acting President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguez.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Cirno discussed Washington's operation against Venezuela by phone, reported Tommy Pigott, deputy spokesman for the US State Department.

According to Pigott, Rubio is spoke with Kirno about the US actions against Venezuela, which the Secretary of State called a “targeted law enforcement operation“. Rubio “expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Kirno for Argentina's continued cooperation in combating narcoterrorism and strengthening security“ in the region.

As Pigott noted, Rubio spoke about the situation in Venezuela during a meeting on Tuesday with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost. They also discussed “the importance of cooperation in combating drug trafficking and progress in peace negotiations on the Gaza Strip“.

Democratic Maryland Congresswoman April Delaney said that illegal actions in Venezuela are grounds for impeachment.

“Over the weekend, we witnessed how the president – "without the authorization or approval of Congress, as required by our Constitution, has launched an attack on Venezuela and declared his intention to “govern“ the country. I now believe that our Democratic caucus should consider initiating impeachment proceedings as soon as possible," a press release on the politician's website said.

Trump said earlier last night that the Democratic Party tried to remove him during his first term because he urged Volodymyr Zelensky “not to cheat“ and warned Ukrainian officials that “corruption is unacceptable.”.

Trump recalled a phone call they had in 2019. “I told Ukraine not to cheat. And if you see any cheating, report it to the U.S. Attorney General. That's the gist of my call. The Democrats said, "I'm trying to intimidate them," the US president said, speaking to Republicans in the US House of Representatives.

Rob Jetton, leader of the left-liberal party "Democrats 66", which won the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, confirmed that he considers the US operation in Venezuela a violation of international law.

"Yes, and that is not up for discussion," he said in response to a journalist's question on the sidelines of a new round of talks to form a Dutch government. Jetton said he came to this conclusion "after consulting with international law experts."

Jetton also noted that Washington's policy is setting a dangerous precedent for the established world order and called on the international community to "confront the US authorities with their actions."