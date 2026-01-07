Nikusor Dan: Romania will not send troops to Ukraine, support for Kiev will be logistical

Romania does not intend to send troops to Ukraine. This was confirmed by President Nikusor Dan at a press conference at the Romanian embassy in Paris after a meeting of representatives of the countries of the “coalition of the willing”.

“Romania is committed to providing not troops in Ukraine, but logistical support, training of Ukrainian troops in Romania or other European countries in cooperation with the armies of the respective countries and participation in joint armament programs“, said the Romanian president.

“More importantly, as a result of the work of technical groups, chiefs of general staffs, security advisors, etc., a military document has been prepared, which is not public, and which specifically outlines how these security guarantees will be implemented, what responsibilities each member of this coalition bears and accepts, and who coordinates each element of the guarantees. It is crucial that the United States participate in these security guarantees”, Dan reported.

The Romanian president announced that the logistics support center for Ukraine at the 71st Air Base in Campia Turzi “is already operational“. Romanian media reported that this strategic center will handle a significant portion of the transportation of weapons and equipment destined for Ukraine.

This is the second logistics center for the transfer of military aid to Ukraine after the one at the Rzeszow-Jasionki International Airport in Poland.

“With the opening of this center, called LEN-R (Logistics Support Node - Romania), Romania becomes an important transit point between transcontinental transport and the eastern front, while previously this role was assigned only to Poland“, writes, for example, the stiripesurse.ro portal.