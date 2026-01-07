The US administration demands that Venezuela cut economic ties with Iran, China, Cuba and Russia as a condition for increasing oil production, ABC News reported, citing its sources.

According to them, Washington has made several demands to the acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez. First, the country must “expel China, Russia, Iran and Cuba and cut economic ties“. Second, Caracas must agree to “exclusive cooperation with the United States in oil production“, reports ABC News.

According to Reuters, the Washington administration believes that the Venezuelan opposition, led by former member of parliament and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, “will not be able to maintain peace“ in the country at this stage.

The United States believes that it is more profitable for them to have Rodriguez at the helm for now. Washington demands that she combat drug trafficking, expel “Cuban security specialists“ from the country and “end Venezuela's cooperation with Iran“.