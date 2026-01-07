Delta Force commandos injured Maduro and his wife during their capture

US military personnel have caused minor injuries to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during their capture at their residence in Caracas, NBC News reported, citing its own sources.

According to them, US Delta Force troops used flashbang grenades to try to penetrate Maduro's home, as a result of which the Venezuelan leader and his wife suffered bruises and contusions after hitting a wall or door of a security room.

Maduro and Flores underwent a medical examination on board the plane that took them to a US National Guard base north of New York, NBC reported. It is noted that in the first photo published after their arrest, the wife of the Venezuelan president appeared with a bruise on her face.

The Washington administration believes that approximately 75 people, including civilians, were killed during the US-led operation to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, The Washington Post reported.

According to one of its sources, “at least 67 people were killed“ as a result of the operation. Another source put the number of victims at “approximately 75 to 80“. The publication specified that among the dead were Cuban and Venezuelan military personnel, as well as civilians.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that numerous military personnel, mostly Cuban, were killed during the operation. He called the operation “a wonderful” and “very complicated“.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said earlier that 32 Cubans had died in combat missions during the kidnapping of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by the United States. The island has declared two days of mourning.

Venezuelan authorities have declared seven days of mourning for military and civilian victims of the US aggression.