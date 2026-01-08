US to withdraw from 66 international organizations

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from 66 international organizations that he says act against US interests, the White House announced.

Half of them are UN-related agencies and commissions focused on issues such as climate change and labor conditions.

The order is a result of Trump's order for the US to review its participation in international institutions, as well as Washington's funding for them.

At the same time, the president is proposing an increase in defense spending to a trillion and a half dollars, up from 901 billion this year. He motivated the increase by saying that the current times are "troublesome and dangerous". According to Trump, the tariffs imposed by the United States on various countries around the world allow for such an increase.

Source: bnrnews.bg