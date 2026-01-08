Trump: US military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion

The US military budget for 2027 should be $1.5 trillion, not $1 trillion, President Trump announced on the TruthSocial platform.

He said this would allow the country to create the “dream army“, to which the United States is entitled.

"This will ensure the security of the United States, no matter who the adversary is“, the head of state added.

“After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries and other political representatives, I have concluded that it is in the best interest of our country – especially in these extremely anxious and dangerous times – the military budget for 2027 to be $1.5 trillion, not $1 trillion,” he wrote.

In the spring of 2025, Trump announced that the White House would approve a defense budget of approximately $1 trillion. He noted that defense spending would be the largest ever approved for the U.S. military. Ultimately, last December, Trump signed the U.S. military budget for 2026 in the amount of $901 billion. $400 million of that amount will be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

The country’s defense budget for fiscal year 2025 was also a record $895 billion.