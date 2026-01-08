Washington will allow Venezuela to sell oil if the government in Caracas serves US national interests VIDEO

The United States is preparing a plan to establish control over Venezuelan oil for years to come, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.

According to the publication, President Donald Trump believes that these efforts will help lower oil prices to $50 per barrel.

Washington will allow Caracas to sell oil if the Venezuelan government serves US national interests, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

„We control the energy resources and we are telling the rulers in Venezuela: „You are allowed to sell oil as long as you serve America's national interests. "You have no right to sell it if you can't serve America's national interests," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.