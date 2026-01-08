Russia warns: Foreign troops in Ukraine will be legitimate targets

Russia has warned against the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine. In a statement, it criticized Ukraine and its European allies as warmongers, Focus.de reported.

Foreign troops and their equipment will be considered “legitimate military targets“ of the Russian military, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in Moscow. “These warnings have been repeated many times at the highest level and remain valid,” she added.

The statement criticized Ukraine and its European allies as warmongers. “The new militaristic declarations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and the Kiev regime establish a real military axis““, Zakharova said. The plans of these countries are “dangerous“ and “destructive“.

The statement comes just days after Britain and France announced plans to deploy multinational peacekeeping forces in Ukraine as soon as a possible ceasefire comes into force, “Reuters“ reported, BTA writes.

“In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry warns that the deployment of military formations, military facilities, warehouses and other infrastructure of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine will be regarded as foreign intervention, creating a direct threat to the security of not only Russia, but also other countries in Europe” said Zakharova and added: "All such formations and objects will be considered a legitimate military target by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. These warnings have been issued more than once at the highest level and remain relevant".

"The new militaristic declarations of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" and the Kiev authorities form in their person a real "axis of war". The plans of its participants are becoming more and more dangerous and destructive for the future of the European continent and its inhabitants, whom Western politicians are also forcing to pay for such aspirations out of their own pockets," added Zakharova, quoted by TASS.