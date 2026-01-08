The murder of a 37-year-old American woman shook the US: what we know about the victim

An employee of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her car in Minneapolis yesterday, a number of world media reported, quoted by BTA.

The BBC writes that Good, a mother of three, had recently moved to the city and was a US citizen. According to local authorities, Good also attended an ICE operation as a legal observer. Her family claims that she did not participate in actions against the agents.

However, the Donald Trump administration has described her as a "domestic terrorist", saying that she obstructed the agents' work and used her car as a weapon. Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noam said Goode "tried to run over federal officers and run them over with her vehicle" and that one of the officers fired in self-defense.

The mayor of Minneapolis disputed this and described the shooter's actions as reckless.

In addition to being a mother, Renee Goode was an award-winning poet. She worked as a dental assistant and a credit union in the past, and in recent years has mainly taken care of her children. She studied creative writing and graduated with a degree in English, winning the university's poetry prize in 2020.

She has two older children from her first marriage and a six-year-old son from her second husband, who died in 2023. Her loved ones describe her as an extremely compassionate and caring person, a deeply religious Christian who did not see herself as an activist. Her father told the media that his daughter was extremely compassionate.

Her death sparked nationwide protests and an outpouring of public support for her family. The incident occurred during a traffic stop in a residential area south of downtown, a few blocks from some of the city's oldest immigrant markets and about a mile from the spot where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.