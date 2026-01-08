Russia hits cafe in central Kherson, some dead

Three civilians were killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the center of Kherson, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Alexander Prokudin, reported on “Telegram“, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

“At around 12:30 p.m., the Russians attacked the central part of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, two men were killed. Three more Kherson residents were also injured. They are currently in hospital and receiving the necessary medical care,“ he wrote.

Later, Prokudin reported that one of the wounded died in hospital.

Doctors provided medical care to the victims. According to the Military Administration, the wounded were taken to the hospital by police officers.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office also reported shelling of one of the cafes in Kherson. A preliminary investigation into a war crime resulting in the loss of life has been launched.