Protests continue in Tehran and other cities of Iran VIDEO

Huge crowds of protesters gathered on Thursday evening in the Iranian capital and other cities of the Islamic Republic, videos of the demonstrations show, the BBC reported.

The peaceful protests in Tehran and the second largest city of Mashhad were not dispersed by security forces, according to footage reviewed by the British media. The videos were posted after a nationwide internet shutdown, according to online monitoring group "NetBlocks".



The videos include calls for the overthrow of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The protesters are also demanding the return of Prince Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah, who was deposed in 1979. Pahlavi had earlier called on his supporters to take to the streets.



It was the 12th day of unrest in the Islamic Republic, sparked by the collapse of the Iranian currency. According to human rights organizations, demonstrations have already spread to more than 100 cities in all 31 provinces of the country.



According to observers, the number of protesters killed is more than 40, and Iranian authorities report the death of six security forces. More than 2,200 demonstrators have been arrested so far, the BBC recalls.