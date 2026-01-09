Immigration agent shoots man and woman in Portland

There has been another case of a federal agent shooting at citizens in the United States, NOVA reported.

A man and a woman were injured in Portland after an immigration agent opened fire on their car.

As in the case of the woman shot in Minneapolis, the statement from the federal services says that the suspects “turned their car into a weapon“.



The Portland police, who were not involved in the events, issued an appeal, despite the heightened tension after the incident in Minneapolis, for people to remain calm. The condition of the two people shot is not yet known.