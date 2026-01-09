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Immigration agent shoots man and woman in Portland

Immigration agent shoots man and woman in Portland

The incident comes a day after a woman was killed in her car during a raid by the services in Minneapolis

Jan 9, 2026 07:49 184

Immigration agent shoots man and woman in Portland - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

There has been another case of a federal agent shooting at citizens in the United States, NOVA reported.

A man and a woman were injured in Portland after an immigration agent opened fire on their car.

As in the case of the woman shot in Minneapolis, the statement from the federal services says that the suspects “turned their car into a weapon“.

The Portland police, who were not involved in the events, issued an appeal, despite the heightened tension after the incident in Minneapolis, for people to remain calm. The condition of the two people shot is not yet known.