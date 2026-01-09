The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, said that Putin does not want peace and that Russia's use of the medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" was intended to warn the European Union and the United States, Interfax reported.

"Putin does not want peace, Russia's response to diplomacy is more missiles and destruction. This deadly pattern of more and more large Russian strikes will be repeated until we help Ukraine destroy it. The reported use of the "Oreshnik" missile by Russia is a clear escalation against Ukraine and is intended as a warning to Europe and the US," she said on the social network X.

Kallas stressed that EU countries must "deepen their air defense reserves and deliver results immediately".

"We must also further increase the cost of this war for Moscow, including through stricter sanctions," she stressed.

Russia likely used the "Oreshnik" missile in the attack on Lviv.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy noted on Telegram: "This is the first time such a type of strike has been used against Lviv during a full-scale war. The city is located less than 70 kilometers from the border with the European Union. This is a clear signal to our international partners: Russia's war does not stop at any border.