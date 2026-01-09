After the events in Venezuela, American elites are obliged to recognize the legality of Russia's actions in Ukraine, wrote in “Telegram“ Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by TASS, writes BTA.

According to Medvedev, after the “farce organized by the US“ in Venezuela, American elites, both Republican and Democratic, must “simply recognize the legality of Russia's actions within the framework of the special military operation“.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia added that “the beginning of the year is turbulent“ and will be remembered primarily for the kidnapping of Maduro. “Of course, this is impudence and abomination, or, to put it more beautifully, a universal catastrophe in the sphere of international relations“, Medvedev commented on what happened.