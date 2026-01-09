The special representative of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev reminded the head of European diplomacy Kaia Kalas that there are no air defense systems (ADF) in the world capable of intercepting the hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", reports TASS, quoted by Focus.
"Kia Kalas is not particularly intelligent or knowledgeable, but even she should understand that there is no air defense against the hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", which reaches a speed of Mach 10," he wrote in his blog post, commenting on Kalas's statements about the need to deploy air defense systems in Ukraine after the Russian armed forces' strike with the "Oreshnik" missile.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had carried out a massive strike, including with the "Oreshnik" missile, against critical Ukrainian targets in response to Kiev's December attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region. The ministry noted that the objectives of the strike had been achieved.
Dmitriev: Kaia Kalas is not particularly intelligent, but even she should understand that there is no air defense agains
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had launched a massive strike, including with the Oreshnik missile, against critical Ukrainian targets in response to Kiev's December attack on Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region
Jan 9, 2026 17:23 330
The special representative of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev reminded the head of European diplomacy Kaia Kalas that there are no air defense systems (ADF) in the world capable of intercepting the hypersonic missile "Oreshnik", reports TASS, quoted by Focus.