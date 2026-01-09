Pentagon: We have detained another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea

The US armed forces have boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US military announced, quoted by the Associated Press, quoted by BTA.

The early morning action was carried out by the US Marine Corps and the US Navy, the US Southern Command said.

"There is no safe haven for criminals", the command said in its statement on the detention of the ship "Olina".

Representatives of the Navy have not yet informed whether the Coast Guard participated in the operation to take control of the ship, as was the case with previous seizures.

"Olina" is the fifth tanker seized by U.S. forces during President Donald Trump's administration's campaign to control the distribution of Venezuelan oil around the world following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.