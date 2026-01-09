Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Pentagon: We have detained another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea

Pentagon: We have detained another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea

Olina is the fifth tanker detained by US forces during the campaign of the administration of President Donald Trump to control the distribution of Venezuelan oil in the world after the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro

Jan 9, 2026 19:49 248

Pentagon: We have detained another sanctioned oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The US armed forces have boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the US military announced, quoted by the Associated Press, quoted by BTA.

The early morning action was carried out by the US Marine Corps and the US Navy, the US Southern Command said.

"There is no safe haven for criminals", the command said in its statement on the detention of the ship "Olina".

Representatives of the Navy have not yet informed whether the Coast Guard participated in the operation to take control of the ship, as was the case with previous seizures.

"Olina" is the fifth tanker seized by U.S. forces during President Donald Trump's administration's campaign to control the distribution of Venezuelan oil around the world following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.