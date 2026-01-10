The Telegraph: Washington and Kiev are preparing an agreement to rebuild Ukraine worth $800 billion

The United States and Ukraine may sign an agreement to rebuild Ukraine worth $800 billion, The Telegraph reports, citing Western officials.

According to the publication, the agreement is planned to be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 19-23), where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet.

Initially, Zelensky had planned to discuss the agreement at the White House, including security issues, but his European partners have suggested that the meeting be held at the forum, the newspaper notes. The agreement aims to finalize the economic component of the plan to rebuild the country after several years of conflict.

According to the publication's sources, the plan envisages raising approximately $800 billion over ten years through loans, grants and private investment. Kiev hopes that US participation in the economic recovery will increase the likelihood that Washington will provide security guarantees, the publication notes.

According to Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, the world's largest investment group, BlackRock, will join the program. Details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.