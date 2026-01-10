London has allocated 200 million pounds for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom announced that the UK has allocated 200 million pounds (approximately $ 270 million) to prepare for the possible deployment of troops in Ukraine.

“Defense Secretary John Healy confirms that 200 million pounds have been allocated this year, which will be used to prepare for the possible deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine by upgrading vehicles, communications systems, drone defense systems and additional equipment to protect troops, ensuring that the force is ready to deploy if necessary“, said a statement from the MoD published on the website of the British government.

According to the document, the funds are allocated from the UK's main defense budget and are intended to send a signal to both allies and adversaries, in particular, about London's intention to lead a multinational force in Ukraine.