Greenland's political parties have shown unity in response to US President Donald Trump's claims to the Danish territory, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders“, said a joint statement signed by the five parties in Greenland's local parliament, Inatsisartuta.

The political forces called on the US to stop its “contemptuous attitude towards our country” and stressed that “the future of Greenland should be decided by the Greenlandic people“.

Trump reaffirmed his claims to Greenland last night, saying the US must act to prevent China or Russia from gaining control of the strategically important Arctic island.

The US president has repeatedly said he wants to place the island, which belongs to NATO ally Denmark, under US control because of “its strategic importance“ and because of what he says is the increasing presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the region.

The Danish government has categorically rejected Trump's claims. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that a US attack on Greenland would mean the end of NATO and the global security architecture established after World War II.