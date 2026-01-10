Key Yemeni separatist group denies disbanding

Yemeni's largest separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), has denied that it has disbanded, Reuters reported, citing an article in "Ex".

The announcement comes amid conflicting information about the fate of the UAE-backed group, BTA adds.

Yesterday, a STC delegate participating in talks in Riyadh said on Saudi television that the group was disbanding.

The spread and denial of such mutually exclusive claims is part of the feud between Saudi Arabia and UAE, whose regional rivalry came to the fore last month when separatist forces advanced towards the Saudi border, capturing two Yemeni provinces.