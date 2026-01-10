Six killed in Mississippi

Six people were shot in Clay County, in the southern US state of Mississippi. A suspect has been detained, local media reported, citing law enforcement authorities, Nova TV reports.

NBC News reported that there were shootings in three places. The incidents in the city of West Point are related.

A suspect has been detained who “no longer poses a threat to our community”, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott wrote on social media.

Located in the northeastern part of the state of Mississippi, Clay County has a population of nearly 20,000 people.