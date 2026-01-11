Slovakia confirms refusal to provide military aid to Ukraine

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico and Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Richard Rasi confirmed that the country will not provide military aid to Kiev, will not send troops to Ukraine and will not provide guarantees for the EU loan. They announced this after a meeting in Bratislava on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the founding of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak news portal Pravda reported.

Fico, for his part, pointed to the loss of respect for international law, stating that “today the world order does not exist, the mechanism of international law does not exist“. He also expressed concern that “the EU has never been in such a deep crisis as it is today“.

Bratislava insists on an immediate cessation of hostilities and a swift diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, while providing it with long-term security guarantees.