Explosion Kills Two Brides at Wedding

A gas cylinder explosion after a wedding party at a house in Islamabad killed at least eight people, including the bride and groom, the Associated Press reported, citing a police statement.

The explosion occurred at night as guests were sleeping after the festivities, and caused part of the house to collapse, authorities said in a statement. Seven people were injured. Some nearby houses were also damaged in the explosion.

Police said the explosion took place in a residential area in central Islamabad and that authorities were investigating the cause, BTA reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed regret over the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He ordered health authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible treatment and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

A large number of Pakistani households rely on LPG cylinders due to the low pressure of natural gas, and such cylinders have often been linked to fatal accidents caused by leaks.