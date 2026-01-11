The Kiev regime is agonizing over failures on the battlefield and is venting its anger on the civilian population in the Russian regions. All involved in the terrorist attacks will be punished. This was stated in a comment by the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

She noted that on January 10, the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions were subjected to a massive attack by 33 aircraft-type drones, with the main blow being inflicted on residential areas in Voronezh.

“Such deliberate killings testify to the agony of the Kiev regime, which, despite obvious failures on the battlefield, seeks to vent its anger on the civilian population in Russian regions,“ Zakharova noted. “All organizers and perpetrators of this and other crimes will face inevitable punishment.“

She noted that Moscow expects an impartial assessment from relevant international organizations regarding the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian armed forces against civilians in Russian regions.

“We hope that relevant international organizations will provide an impartial assessment of the criminal actions of Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Silence in response to the unbridled barbarity of the Kiev regime makes them accomplices in its bloody deeds,“ she noted.