Low turnout in partial local elections in North Macedonia

The State Election Commission of North Macedonia announced that by 11:00 a.m. today local time (12:00 p.m. Bulgarian time) 3.32 percent of registered voters in the four municipalities where the repeat local elections are being held had voted, reports the MKD news site, quoted by BTA.

On October 19 last year, when local elections were held in North Macedonia, the legally required voter turnout of at least one third of those registered on the voter lists was not reached in the municipalities of Gostivar, Vrabčishte, Tsentar Župa and Mavrovo and Rostuše, which is why the local elections are being repeated today.

The State Election Commission announced that by 11:00 a.m. local time, 3,553 voters out of a total of 128 had voted 286 registered. In Vrabchishte, 3.02 percent voted, in Gostivar - 3.14 percent, in Tsentar Zhupa - 2.22 percent, and in Mavrovo and Rostushe - 5.9 percent.

Compared to the elections on October 19, a higher voter turnout has been registered so far in Vrabchishte, but in the other three municipalities there are fewer voters.

Several polling stations opened late today due to bad weather, and polling station 0782 in Chafa did not open at all, MKD also reported.

Voting will continue until 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. Bulgarian time).