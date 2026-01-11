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Israel hopes for partnership with Iran in case of regime change in Tehran

Israel hopes for partnership with Iran in case of regime change in Tehran

Netanyahu: We hope that the Persian people will soon be freed from the burden of oppression

Jan 11, 2026 16:55 231

Israel hopes for partnership with Iran in case of regime change in Tehran - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Israel hopes to establish a partnership with Iran in case of a regime change in Tehran. This was stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting.

„We all hope that the Persian people will soon be freed from the burden of oppression. When that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace“, the prime minister said, according to the Ynet portal. „When the regime falls, we will do good deeds together for both peoples“, Netanyahu believes.