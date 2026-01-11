Israeli police announced today that they had detained a person close to the prime minister for alleged obstruction of an investigation related, according to Israeli media, to the leak of classified information about the war against the Palestinian Islamist movement "Hamas", reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by dariknews.bg.

The case, which weakens the positions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, concerns a confidential document presented as originating from the now deceased leader of "Hamas" Yahya Sinwar. The document was given to the German newspaper "Bild" during the Gaza war in September 2024, in violation of Israeli military censorship.

"A senior official from the Prime Minister's Office was detained for questioning [...] on suspicion of obstructing the investigation“, the police said in a statement, without naming him.

According to Israeli media, this is Tzachi Braverman, the current chief of staff of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is generally designated as Israel's next ambassador to the UK.

Braverman was recently accused by Eli Feldstein, a former adviser to Netanyahu, of trying to obstruct the investigation into these leaks.

According to statements by Feldstein to public television "Kan" in early January, Braverman suggested that he suppress the investigation.

The document, leaked to "Bild", suggests that "Hamas" is not interested in a truce with Israel or an agreement to release the kidnapped hostages.

According to Israeli media, police searched Braverman's home today. Feldstein, who was charged and detained for several weeks in the same case, was also due to be questioned today.