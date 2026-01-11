Kazakhstan pardons over 2,000 prisoners

The amnesty in Kazakhstan, announced last year and timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the country's constitution, has been completed. Over 2,000 convicts from prison colonies have been amnestied, and another 11,000 people have had their sentences reduced, according to the Committee on the Penal Executive System (CESS) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

„The Committee on the Penal Executive System under the Ministry of Internal Affairs announces the completion of the amnesty, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the constitution. As a result of the work done, the courts have considered 15,970 petitions. “Over 2,000 people, including women and minors, have been released from penal institutions,“ said Gulzhan Abdugalieva, a spokeswoman for the Committee on the Penal System, in a video commentary published by the agency.

She noted that the sentences of 11,000 convicts had also been reduced. The Committee on the Penal System noted that the amnesty does not apply to those convicted of terrorism, extremism, corruption, sexual crimes... assault, torture or recidivism. All those released were provided with social support for their social adaptation, the department added.

The law on amnesty on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, adopted in 1995, came into force in 2025.