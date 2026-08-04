Last chance for Iran! Donald Trump claims to be negotiating, Tehran denies again

US President Donald Trump said that talks are underway between Washington and Tehran to end the five-month war, Reuters reported. Iran denied that there were any such talks or planned meetings.

According to Trump, this is Iran's last chance to reach an agreement. He said that the talks began at the initiative of Tehran and with the mediation of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. Later, he accused the Iranian leadership of hypocrisy and said that new meetings had been requested in the near future.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that there were no negotiations with the US and no such meetings were scheduled. According to spokesman Esmail Baghaei, there are currently no plans to host foreign delegations in Tehran or send negotiators abroad. All Iranian negotiators are in the country, with the exception of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq. According to Baghaei, the only ongoing talks are with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Another senior Iranian source also told Reuters that no talks were planned until the end of the week.

Trump also wrote a post on the social network Truth Social, according to which the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed before the conflict.

We recall that after the US head of state canceled the planned US strikes on Iran, oil prices fell by about 5%, with Brent falling to about $83.52 per barrel.