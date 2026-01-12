In support of the government! Thousands of Iranians marched in Tehran

Thousands of demonstrators gathered today in a large square in central Tehran in support of the Iranian government, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The Iranian authorities are facing a large-scale anti-government protest movement, the suppression of which has reportedly left hundreds of people dead. The situation is becoming one of the most serious challenges for the government since the proclamation of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with American military intervention if the repression of protesters continues. Today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded that Tehran is ready for both war and negotiations.

The government is trying to restore its control over the country, including by completely cutting off internet communications since January 8.

At the call of President Masoud Pezeshkian, thousands of Iranians filled a square in the center of the capital today. They waved the flag of the Islamic Republic in support of the authorities and honored the memory of members of the security forces who died during the demonstrations.

Tehran described the anti-government protests as a "revolt". Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the country was waging a war against "terrorists" and warned that Trump would learn an "unforgettable lesson" in the event of an attack on Iran.