The Greenland government announced that it would step up efforts to ensure that the defense of the Arctic territory would be carried out under the auspices of NATO and again rejected US President Donald Trump's ambition to seize the island, Reuters reports.

Trump said that the United States must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent the occupation of the strategically located and mineral-rich territory by Russia or China in the future.

"All NATO member states, including the United States, have a common interest in the defense of Greenland," the island's coalition government stressed.

Earlier today, EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrews Kubilius warned that a military a US takeover of Greenland would be the end of NATO.