From February! The EU further lowers the ceiling on Russian oil prices

The European Union will lower the ceiling on Russian oil prices to $44.1 per barrel from February 1, according to the decision of the EU Council, Focus writes.



At the end of 2022, a limit of $60 was introduced, and in the beginning of autumn 2025 it was lowered to $47.6. It will be in force until January 31.



They decided to establish a maximum price for Russian crude oil due to the ongoing military operations in Ukraine. In February 2023, restrictions on petroleum products came into force: $100 per barrel for diesel fuel (since it is sold at a premium compared to crude oil) and $45 per barrel for fuel oil, which is sold at a discount.



Russia retaliated by banning the export of oil and petroleum products under contracts whose terms follow the oil price ceiling. The ban has been extended several times, most recently until June 30, 2026.



In December, Reuters reported that the G7 and the European Union were discussing the idea of replacing the price ceiling with a complete ban on the provision of services for transporting Russian oil by sea. Previously, the EU was considering an initiative that would automatically revise the price limit every three months, depending on the market value of oil.