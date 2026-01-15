In the presence of Pope Leo XIV, his mosaic portrait was presented

In the presence of Pope Leo XIV, his mosaic portrait of 15 thousand tiles was presented, Aleteia.org reported.

On January 14, Pope Leo XIV was presented with his official mosaic portrait, which will be placed on the frieze of the basilica “St. Paul Outside the Walls“ in Rome.

The large mosaic portrait, executed on a gold background, consists of 15 thousand tiles. Its diameter is almost two meters. The medallion will take its place in the special gallery that testifies to the continuity of the ministry of the successors of Saint Peter, writes vaticannews.va.

The portrait was presented to the Holy Father in the presence of Cardinal James Harvey, archbishop of the Basilica of “St. Paul Outside the Walls“; Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archbishop of the Basilica of “St. Peter“ and Papal Vicar for the Vatican City State; as well as Father Donato Agliari, abbot of the Benedictine Abbey of “Saint Paul“.

The mosaic image of the 267th Pope will be placed in a marble decorative frame on the frieze in the right nave of the basilica, next to the portrait of his predecessor – Francis. According to tradition, the portrait of the current Pope will have special lighting. Above it will be written his name in Latin.