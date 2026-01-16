There is no evidence that the Libyan military plane in Turkey was shot down by terrorists

To date, the investigation by the Turkish authorities has not established terrorism or foreign interference in the plane crash, in which on December 23 last year near Ankara, the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Armed Forces, General Muhammad Ali Al-Haddad, four Libyan servicemen and three crew members died, the website “Hürriyet Daily News“ reports, quoted by BTA.

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office is conducting a large-scale investigation into the case, within the framework of which the crew members who served the delegation's flight upon its arrival in Ankara have been questioned so far, and so far no evidence of links to terrorist organizations or foreign spy structures has been found.

Currently, the investigators' efforts are focused on preparing a high-tech forensic examination, which should establish the cause of the crash, and for this purpose the aircraft's flight data recorder has been sent to London for specialized analysis, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) is conducting a comprehensive review of the footage from the incident, monitoring for a possible explosion in the air or external interference. A technical team of pilots is also reviewing all radio communications between the plane and the control tower.

The Turkish prosecutor's office has also formally requested documentation from Libyan authorities regarding the company that leased the plane, including the lease history, records of all periodic technical inspections and replacement parts, and the names of the technicians who carried out the final safety checks before takeoff.

Yesterday, Turkish authorities said that the final report by TÜBİTAK would be added to the official investigation file once the ongoing DNA profiling of the crash victims is completed.