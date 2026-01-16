Ryanair boss: Donald Trump is an idiot

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, calling him a "liar" and saying he is "historically wrong" on a number of key geopolitical issues in 2026. In an interview with Politico, O'Leary accused Trump of not supporting Ukraine against Russia and that his tariffs have shaken global trade.

"I think Trump is historically wrong on Ukraine and Russia, as well as on the issue of tariffs," said O'Leary, while still acknowledging that the US president has reason to criticize European countries for not spending enough on defense. The Ryanair chief added that while he considers himself a "natural republican", he would not support a party led by Trump. "I have no confidence in Trump, who has repeatedly proven himself to be a liar", he said.

O"Leary's remarks are a rare example of an open attack on Trump by the corporate world, which usually avoids confrontation with the US president. However, his position is somewhat protected by the fact that Ryanair has no plans to fly across the Atlantic and is among Boeing's largest customers.

In the same interview, O"Leary urged the European Union to more actively defend the single market and reduce "stupid passenger taxes" and regulations that he says are undermining the competitiveness of European companies. He called the European Parliament a "idiots' den", criticizing proposals to increase aviation taxes and expand passenger rights, including free additional baggage.

Amid the proposed increase in aviation tax in Belgium, Ryanair announced that it would cut one million seats at Charleroi airport by 2026 and further reduce its capacity and the number of aircraft based in 2027. Instead, O"Leary called for the EU's carbon trading scheme to be extended to long-haul flights outside the EU, including to the US, Asia and the Gulf states.

He said such a measure would be a real test of the EU's environmental policy, but it was unlikely to be implemented while Trump was in the White House, as it would cause a direct clash with Washington.