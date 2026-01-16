A Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the US for talks on security guarantees and a post-war reconstruction package. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by "Reuters".

He expressed hope that the documents could be signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

During the talks, the Kiev team also hopes to get clarity from Washington on Russia's position on the US-backed diplomatic efforts to end the war, Zelensky said at a news conference in Kiev with Czech President Petr Pavel.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he could meet with Zelensky at the World Economic Forum - a meeting that the Ukrainian leader has publicly requested.

Zelensky said that Ukraine had completed its part of the work on the documents outlining a "prosperity package" to unlock funds for Ukraine's costly post-war reconstruction, as well as on US security guarantees designed to stop a future Russian attack. Ukrainian officials have said the country will need $800 billion for its post-war reconstruction.

Trump, who has often criticized Zelensky, said on Wednesday that Russia is ready for a peace deal and that he sees the Ukrainian leader as an obstacle to peace, an assessment that stands in sharp contrast to that of European allies.

Washington has been pushing Ukraine to agree to a peace framework that it will then present to Moscow, while Kiev and its European allies have sought to ensure that Ukraine is not attacked again by Russia in the future.

Today, Zelensky said Russia was holding back peace efforts and pointed to Moscow's recent strikes on Ukraine's energy system as evidence of its true intentions.

"Each of these strikes on our energy sector and our cities makes very clear Russia's true interests and intentions: they are not interested in agreements, but in further destroying Ukraine," he wrote on social media.