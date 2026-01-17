Washington: Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov to be high representative for Gaza

Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov will be high representative for Gaza, it became clear from a White House statement.

They announced a list of members of the Gaza Peace Council, which according to US President Donald Trump's plan will temporarily govern the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reported.



Among the members will be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump's son-in-law - Jared Kushner, the White House announced.

Trump will be chairman of the Peace Council, according to the plan within the framework of which the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was achieved.