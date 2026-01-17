Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez has reshuffled the country's government. She announced the changes on her Telegram channel.

Anibal Coronado was appointed as the new minister of transport, and writer and philosopher Miguel Pérez Pirella was appointed minister of information and communications. He replaced Freddy Niñez, who became minister of ecosocialism.

A decision was also made to merge the ministries of industry and national trade. Luis Antonio Villegas was appointed to the new position of Minister of Industry and National Trade.

Rodríguez expressed his gratitude to Ramón Velázquez Araguayan, who was Minister of Transportation, and to former Minister of Industry Alex Saab, who will be appointed to the new position.

A state of emergency has been declared in the country following the US attack on January 3.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a warning about the risks of flying over the maritime areas of some Latin American countries.

“US operators are advised to exercise caution when flying over the maritime areas of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California in the Mexican Flight Information Zone (FIZ) due to military activity and interference in satellite navigation systems,“ the statement said.

Similar warnings have been issued for Panama, Colombia, Central America and parts of the Pacific Ocean. “There are potential risks to aircraft at all stages of flight, including overflight, arrival and departure“, the statement said.

In early January, the State Department declared the Western Hemisphere an area of interest for Washington. Earlier, President Donald Trump called for compliance with the Monroe Doctrine, which declares the American continent a zone closed to intervention by other powers. After the military operation in Venezuela, the American leader made threats against Cuba and Mexico.