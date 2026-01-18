NATO has developed a scenario for the blockade of Kaliningrad in case of a direct clash with Russia, said former Deputy Foreign Minister of Lithuania Darius Jurgelevičius.

“One of the realistic scenarios for a confrontation between NATO and Russia is the blockade of the Königsberg region (b.r. the German name for Kaliningrad)“, he said in an interview with the Ukrainian YouTube channel “Think“.

The diplomat refused to call the city Kaliningrad, claiming that it has no connection with Russia.

In late December, Vladimir Putin, speaking about a possible blockade of the Kaliningrad region, said that such actions would lead to an unprecedented escalation of the conflict. He stressed that all threats to the region would be eliminated.

In July, NATO Land Forces Commander General Christopher Donahue announced that the alliance had planned to operationally suppress the defensive potential of Russian forces in the Kaliningrad region.

According to the general, the bloc countries are implementing a plan for the “Eastern Flank Deterrence Line,” which includes strengthening land capabilities and improving military-industrial cooperation within the alliance.

Advisor to the Russian President and Chairman of the Naval Collegium Nikolai Patrushev said that any military attack on the Russian region would be met with an immediate and crushing response, using all available forces and means, as stipulated in the military doctrine and the principles of the state policy of nuclear deterrence.