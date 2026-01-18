Robert Fico: The European Union is in deep crisis

The European Union is in deep crisis, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said today after his visit to the United States for closed-door talks with US President Donald Trump, Focus reports.



Fico discussed the EU's competitiveness, energy and migration policies with Trump. According to Izvestia, the two leaders concluded that the EU is in a "crisis situation".



"We did not avoid assessing the EU, its competitiveness, energy and migration policies, while there was full agreement that the union is in a deep crisis", the Slovak prime minister said.



THE TRIP TO THE UNITED STATES AND TALKS WITH PRESIDENT D. TRUMP WERE SOVEREIGN, CONFIDENT, AND EXCEPTIONALLY IMPORTANT FOR SLOVAKIA FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF ENERGY SECURITY.



I understand that anti-Slovak media and the opposition are being torn apart by envy and hatred. I have… pic.twitter.com/7rjoxPWLIR — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) January 18, 2026

Fico said that a few months ago some EU member states banned him from flying over their territories while he was traveling to Russia to celebrate Victory Day in Moscow, and now "thousands of people are talking about the need to hold a dialogue with Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin".



"We are not Brussels parrots and have long expressed our own, sovereign opinion on the conflict in Ukraine. "In the context of other important international events, I have clearly stated Slovakia's peaceful position and that diplomacy and mutual consideration should take precedence over military decisions," the Slovak Prime Minister emphasized.