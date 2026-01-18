General Syrsky: Ukrainian army will soon move to offensive operations

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky announced that Ukraine will conduct offensive operations, since victory is not achieved in defense. Syrsky reported this in an interview with LB.ua, quoted by Focus.



According to Syrsky, Russia's global plans for 2026 have not changed. Russia has focused its attention on all of Ukraine and is sticking to its plans.



"All directions for conducting offensive operations also remain the same, only the timing, the amount of weapons, the personnel change. Everything else remains as it was. That is, they are sticking to their plans“, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.



He noted that Ukraine will continue to defend itself, but will also conduct offensive operations.



"We will conduct a strategic defensive operation, while understanding that victory cannot be won in defense. Therefore, accordingly, we will conduct offensive operations, we will fight to preserve the operational initiative“, the commander-in-chief stated.



Syrsky explains that such an approach leads to the fact that the Russians are forced to commit and withdraw significant human resources, weapons and ammunition to deter the active actions of the Defense Forces.



We recall that in the period from August to October 2025, the Ukrainian military conducted counter-offensive operations in Donbas.



According to the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, at that time the Defense Forces of Ukraine defeated the advancing Russian group and liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk. In addition, the Russians lost over 13 thousand soldiers in these battles.