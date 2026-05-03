Nearly 2,700 civilians killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2

At least 20 people have been killed in the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire established on April 17. The Health Ministry said another 46 Lebanese were injured.

“The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 2,679, and 8,229 have been injured“, the ministry said in a statement.

The Health Ministry noted that the death toll could rise as Israel continues to attack villages that serve as strongholds for the Shiite organization Hezbollah.